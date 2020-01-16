Warrant issued for man wanted for attempted murder in Cape Breton

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 27-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a shooting in Cape Breton on Tuesday.

The warrant has been issued for Ryan Michael Tubrett, who is facing charges of attempted murder, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and two breaches of probation.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the charges are the result of a shooting in Whitney Pier, N.S., that resulted from a fight between two people on Victoria Road.

“Officers were called to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital after the victim’s arrival there with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm,” police said in a news release Thursday. “He was later transported to Halifax hospital for further treatment, where he remains.”

Police say all parties are known to each other.

Tubrett is described as 5’5”, 150 pounds with short light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Cape Breton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.