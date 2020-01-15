Man arrested after standoff with police in Cape Breton

Send this page to someone via email

A 32-year-old Sydney, N.S., man is facing charges after he allegedly started flooding his apartment with water and refused to come out.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they were called to the building on Townsend Street at around 5 p.m. Tuesday, where it was reported the man was flooding his apartment, refusing to open the door, and threatening to cause further damage to the building.

Police say they contained the area and encouraged the man to come out, but he refused.

“(The suspect) began smashing his apartment windows and set a fire inside, at which time officers evacuated other residents from the building and the Emergency Response Team entered the man’s apartment to prevent any further risks to safety,” police said in a news release

The man was located and arrested, according to police, then transported to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital for assessment.

He was later released from hospital and remains in custody.

Officers were able to put out flames with a fire extinguisher. Cape Breton Regional Fire Services responded to ensure the fire was completely extinguished and that the building was safe for re-entry.

There were no injuries.

The suspect, who was not identified, is facing charges of mischief, uttering threats, causing a disturbance and endangering life.