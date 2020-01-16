3 N.B. men charged after assault leaves man with life-threatening injuries in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Three Fredericton men are facing charges in connection with an assault in Halifax that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Halifax Regional Police say the assault happened in the area of Grafton and Prince streets at around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2019.

Police say a 29-year-old man was sent to hospital with injuries believed to be life threatening.

Officers were able to identify the men believed be involved in the assault through the course of their investigation, police say.

Cody Brian MacLean Gallie, 25, Connor Derek Hunter, 25, Dylan Jake Wolters, 22, were arrested at different locations in Fredericton on Wednesday. Police say they have since been brought back to Halifax to face aggravated assault charges.

All three are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday.