Canada

Ontario government sending more firefighters to Australia to help battle wildfires

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2020 12:41 pm
Australia bushfires: ongoing crisis prompts massive international response
WATCH (Jan. 14): More than a hundred American firefighters are in Australia to help get the country's massive bush fires under control. They join dozens of firefighters from many other nations. So far, nearly 28 million acres have burned -- an area almost the size of Louisiana.

TORONTO – The Ontario government says it’s sending nine more firefighters this week to help battle bush fires ravaging parts of Australia.

Australia is facing one of the worst bush fire seasons in recent memory and there are a couple of months of summer still to come.

READ MORE: Thunderstorms, heavy rain spread across Australia’s wildfire-covered east coast

Natural Resources and Forestry Minister John Yakabuski said seven people being sent today are management personnel who will help co-ordinate the fight.

Two more management staff will be sent tomorrow.

READ MORE: Canadian firefighters expect to use tailored tactics to battle Australia blazes

The latest addition means a total of twenty-eight firefighting staff from Ontario have been sent to Australia since the start of their fire season.

The province is sending their firefighters as part of a reciprocal agreement where countries and jurisdictions around the world send each other firefighting staff during times of high wildfire activity.

Australia softens climate change rhetoric as bushfires, voters rage
© 2020 The Canadian Press
