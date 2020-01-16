Ex-husband wanted after woman found dead in Brampton, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they are searching for the ex-husband of a woman who was found dead in a Brampton green space on Monday evening.

Police said officers were called to the area of Nexus Avenue and Fogal Road shortly before 6 p.m. for reports that a body had been located in a green space.

Officers later deemed the death suspicious, and homicide detectives took over the investigation.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as 28-year-old Heeral Patel of Toronto and added they are searching for her ex-husband, 36-year-old Rakeshbhai Patel of Toronto.

Toronto police tweeted on Sunday that Heeral was reported missing and was last seen in the Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West area around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Officers subsequently set up a command post in their search for her.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.