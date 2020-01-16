Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Ex-husband wanted after woman found dead in Brampton, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 8:47 am
Updated January 16, 2020 8:48 am
Toronto police previously said 28-year-old Heeral Patel was last seen in the area of Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West on Saturday night.
Toronto police previously said 28-year-old Heeral Patel was last seen in the area of Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West on Saturday night. Twitter / @TPSoperations

Peel Regional Police say they are searching for the ex-husband of a woman who was found dead in a Brampton green space on Monday evening.

Police said officers were called to the area of Nexus Avenue and Fogal Road shortly before 6 p.m. for reports that a body had been located in a green space.

Officers later deemed the death suspicious, and homicide detectives took over the investigation.

READ MORE: Person found dead in east-end Brampton green space

On Thursday, police identified the victim as 28-year-old Heeral Patel of Toronto and added they are searching for her ex-husband, 36-year-old Rakeshbhai Patel of Toronto.

Toronto police tweeted on Sunday that Heeral was reported missing and was last seen in the Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West area around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers subsequently set up a command post in their search for her.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontopeel regional policeBramptonpeel policeBrampton CrimeBrampton HomicidePeel Region crimeHeeral PatelRakeshbhai Patel
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.