Person found dead in east-end Brampton green space

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a person has been found dead at a green space in Brampton’s east end, prompting the homicide bureau to take over the investigation.

A police spokesperson said emergency crews were called to the green space near Nexus Avenue and Fogal Road, northwest of Highway 50 and Queen Street East, before 6 p.m. on Monday.

The spokesperson said the coroner attended the scene and determined the person’s death was suspicious.

Anyone with information or surveillance and dash-cam video was asked to call police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

UPDATE:

– Nexus Avenue has been shut down between Ebenezer Rd

and Fogal Rd

– Investigation still ongoing

– No further updates available — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 14, 2020

Story continues below advertisement