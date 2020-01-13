Menu

Crime

Person found dead in east-end Brampton green space

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 11:16 pm
Police block off a scene on Nexus Avenue.
Police block off a scene on Nexus Avenue. Global News

Peel Regional Police say a person has been found dead at a green space in Brampton’s east end, prompting the homicide bureau to take over the investigation.

A police spokesperson said emergency crews were called to the green space near Nexus Avenue and Fogal Road, northwest of Highway 50 and Queen Street East, before 6 p.m. on Monday.

The spokesperson said the coroner attended the scene and determined the person’s death was suspicious.

Anyone with information or surveillance and dash-cam video was asked to call police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

