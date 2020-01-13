Person found dead in east-end Brampton green space

Peel Regional Police say a person has been found dead at a green space in Brampton’s east end, prompting the homicide bureau to take over the investigation.
A police spokesperson said emergency crews were called to the green space near Nexus Avenue and Fogal Road, northwest of Highway 50 and Queen Street East, before 6 p.m. on Monday.
The spokesperson said the coroner attended the scene and determined the person’s death was suspicious.
Anyone with information or surveillance and dash-cam video was asked to call police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
