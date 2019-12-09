Woman and man found dead in Brampton home, Peel police say

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a woman and a man have been found dead in a Brampton home.

Police said emergency crews were called to a home on Bighorn Crescent, north of Torbram Road and Bovaird Drive East, before 2:10 p.m. on Monday.

In an update posted on social media a few hours after the incident, police said officers were investigating a “suspicious death incident” and that there was no public safety concern.

Shortly after 10 p.m., police issued a statement saying a 27-year-old woman was found dead inside the home.

“It was determined that her death was the result of a homicide,” the statement said.

It went on to say a 35-year-old man was found inside the home but that “the circumstances surrounding his death and [the] investigation is ongoing.”

Police said as of Monday night, investigators weren’t looking for any “further suspects.”

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

