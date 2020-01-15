Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in death of man at east-end Toronto apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 26-year-old man at an east-end apartment building.

Police said emergency crews were called to the McCowan Road building, north of Eglinton Avenue East, at around 2:50 a.m. on Dec. 29 with reports gunshots were fired.

Officers said the victim, who was later identified as Koshin Yusuf, was approached by two suspects outside the building before he was shot multiple times. Yusef died at the scene.

In an update released Wednesday afternoon, police said officers executed multiple search warrants earlier in the day and arrested 21-year-old Oday Bazuhair. He was charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators also said a handgun was seized by officers.

Bazuhair was scheduled to appear in a Scarborough court on Wednesday.