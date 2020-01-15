Menu

Crime

Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in death of man at east-end Toronto apartment

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 5:31 pm
26-year-old man dead after shooting in Toronto’s east end
WATCH ABOVE: A man is dead in Scarborough after, police say, he was approached by two suspects who fired multiple shots. Albert Delitala reports. (Dec. 29)

Toronto police say a suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 26-year-old man at an east-end apartment building.

Police said emergency crews were called to the McCowan Road building, north of Eglinton Avenue East, at around 2:50 a.m. on Dec. 29 with reports gunshots were fired.

Officers said the victim, who was later identified as Koshin Yusuf, was approached by two suspects outside the building before he was shot multiple times. Yusef died at the scene.

READ MORE: 26-year-old man dead after shooting in Toronto’s east end

In an update released Wednesday afternoon, police said officers executed multiple search warrants earlier in the day and arrested 21-year-old Oday Bazuhair. He was charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators also said a handgun was seized by officers.

Story continues below advertisement

Bazuhair was scheduled to appear in a Scarborough court on Wednesday.

CrimeToronto crimeToronto shootingToronto gun violenceToronto shootingsToronto HomicideToronto police homicide squadToronto MurderKoshin YusufKoshin Yusuf murderOday Bazuhair
