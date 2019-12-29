Menu

Crime

Man dead after shooting in Toronto’s east end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted December 29, 2019 10:38 am
Updated December 29, 2019 11:21 am
Police attend an apartment building on McCowan Road.
Police attend an apartment building on McCowan Road. Albert Delitala / Global News

Toronto police say a man is dead after an early morning shooting in the city’s east end on Sunday.

A spokesperson told Global News officers and paramedics were called to an apartment building on McCowan Road, north of Eglinton Avenue East, at around 2:50 a.m.

A man was found inside the apartment building with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

READ MORE: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

As of Sunday morning, police didn’t release suspect information.

The Toronto police homicide squad was called in to take over the investigation.

Crime
