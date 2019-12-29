Man dead after shooting in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police say a man is dead after an early morning shooting in the city’s east end on Sunday.
A spokesperson told Global News officers and paramedics were called to an apartment building on McCowan Road, north of Eglinton Avenue East, at around 2:50 a.m.
A man was found inside the apartment building with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
As of Sunday morning, police didn’t release suspect information.
The Toronto police homicide squad was called in to take over the investigation.
