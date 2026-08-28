Three charged after Calgary man kidnapped, robbed and forced into car trunk

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Three people have been charged after a Calgary man was allegedly robbed, kidnapped and forced into the trunk of his own vehicle before being abandoned near Balzac earlier this month.

Calgary police say the incident happened shortly after midnight on Aug. 18 in the northwest community of Livingston.

Investigators allege a 31-year-old man had parked in a lot in the 200 block of Lucas Boulevard N.W. and was walking his dog in a nearby park when he was approached by a man armed with a knife.

Police say a struggle ensued before two additional suspects arrived. The victim was allegedly forced into the trunk of his vehicle and driven to the outskirts of the city.

The man was later released along Wagon Wheel Crescent near Balzac, north of Calgary, while the suspects drove away in the stolen vehicle.

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Police say the victim suffered minor injuries and was able to flag down a passing motorist, who contacted RCMP.

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Later that day, Calgary police say they tracked the stolen vehicle to the northeast community of Rundle. Officers observed it leaving the city at a high rate of speed and, with assistance from the Calgary Police Service helicopter unit HAWCS and RCMP, followed it to Innisfail.

Police say the vehicle stopped in a parking lot, where RCMP officers arrested a woman believed to be driving and two male passengers. Two children were also in the vehicle at the time, police said.

A 25-year-old Calgary woman is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and dangerous driving. She is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 18.

A 31-year-old Calgary man is charged with kidnapping, robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of an assault weapon and two counts of breaching conditions. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 16.

A 21-year-old man from Calgary is charged with kidnapping and robbery. He remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Staff Sgt. Keith Shufelt said the alleged offences placed both the victim and the children in the vehicle at risk.

“This was a dangerous situation, not only for the victim who was kidnapped but the children who were in the back of a speeding car,” Shufelt said in a release.

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Police say they are still seeking to identify a third suspect believed to have been involved in the kidnapping.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.