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Crime

Calgary police arson unit investigating suspicious fire after vehicles found in flames

By Craig Momney Global News
Posted August 28, 2026 8:19 pm
1 min read
Fire Investigation View image in full screen
Calgary Fire crews work to put out several vehicle fires in NE Calgary on Friday August 28, 2026. Obtained by Global News
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The Calgary police arson unit is investigating after several vehicles were found engulfed in flames overnight in Northeast Calgary.

Police say they responded to the 0-100 block of Cityline Common Northeast around 2 a.m. after getting calls that multiple vehicles were on fire.

When officers arrived, they said five vehicles were found extensively damaged.

Lak Sidhu says he and his girlfriend were school shopping online when they heard a bang outside.

“It didn’t seem too abnormal, maybe a car hit another car or something, and then I go out and look out the window and like three cars are just engulfed in flames,” he said.

Neighbours in the area recalled hearing more than a dozen explosions as the vehicles burned.

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Emrinder Singh says one of the vehicles exploded just metres from the front door of his new home.

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“This is the first time happen. I’ve been in Canada 10 years and this is a weird thing I seen,” said Singh.

Vehicle Fire View image in full screen
A courier van is seen engulfed in flames in northeast Calgary on Friday August 28, 2026. Obtained by Global News

Global News has learned that the vehicles belong to a courier company that had just moved to Calgary about two weeks ago from Regina.

The owner — who doesn’t want to be identified —called it heartbreaking having to find half of his fleet now gone.

“I’m just so shocked at it happening,” says Sidhu. “It seemed very like such a plan attack on the person, and no one ever deserves this.”

Police are asking anyone who witnessed anything out of the ordinary, or who may have video of pedestrians or vehicles driving in the area between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m., to give them or Crimestoppers a call.

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Click to play video: 'Police investigate Northeast Calgary fire believed to be suspicious'
Police investigate Northeast Calgary fire believed to be suspicious

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