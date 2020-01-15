Peterborough youth charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement involving ex-girlfriend: police

A 15-year-old Peterborough boy faces several charges including sexual assault, assault, break and enter and forcible confinement following a domestic investigation, police say.
Peterborough Police Service say the accused and a female teen were previously involved in a domestic relationship.
Police say on Monday the boy allegedly threatened the girl in order to gain entry into a residence.
Once inside the residence, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the girl and prevented her from leaving, police say. The boy also allegedly threatened members of the victim’s family and then left. The incident was reported to police.
On Wednesday, officers attended a residence and arrested the suspect.
The youth — whose name cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — was charged with
- Sexual assault
- Assault
- Overcome resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person
- Forcible confinement
- Break and enter
- Four counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
The accused was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough on Wednesday, police said.
