Crime

Peterborough man charged with forcible confinement after incident involving paramedics: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 12:14 pm
A Peterborough man has been charged with forcible confinement following an incident involving paramedics who police say responded to a call for assistance early Sunday morning.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were called to an apartment to assist Peterborough paramedics around 12:30 a.m. Police were told that when paramedics attended the residence to assist a man inside an apartment, the suspect allegedly became aggressive and threatened them.

READ MORE: Man charged after Durham Region paramedic ‘violently assaulted’ at Oshawa hospital

Police say the accused twice prevented the paramedics from leaving the apartment, including allegedly blocking an exit.

The paramedics were eventually able to leave the apartment and call police.

READ MORE: Nail care products, cash reported stolen after break-in at Peterborough salon — police

Police allege the accused also assaulted an officer when police attempted to place him under arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

John Ralph Dudley, 43, of Croftdale Crescent in Peterborough, is charged with forcible confinement and assaulting a peace officer.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 4.

Peterborough man gets 15 days in jail for sexual assault and assault of paramedics
Peterborough man gets 15 days in jail for sexual assault and assault of paramedics
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceParamedicsForcible ConfinementPeterborough crimePeterborough assaultPeterborough paramedicassault a police officerJohn Ralph Dudley
