Nail care products, cash reported stolen after break-in at Peterborough salon: police

Police are investigating following an alleged break-in at a Peterborough nail salon on the weekend.

The Peterborough Police Service says unknown person(s) broke into a nail salon located on George Street North sometime between 7:20 p.m. on Friday and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say a large quantity of nail polish, nail gel, acrylic powder, a cellphone, cash and various other nail products were reported stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

