Crime

Peterborough massage therapist faces additional charges of sexual assault, assault

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 11:58 am
A controversial massage parlour in Dorval has been shut down, Friday, June 2, 2017.
A Peterborough massage therapist is facing new charges of sexual assault and assault. AFL Media/Getty Images

A registered massage therapist in Peterborough charged with sexual assault in December 2019 now faces additional charges of sexual assault and assault at a spa following an investigation.

On Dec. 10, 2019, the Peterborough Police Service arrested and charged Gerard Sylvester Rodrigues, 60, of Parkhill Road West, with sexual assault following an investigation into an incident with a customer at the unnamed spa a day earlier.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with assaulting woman, security officers and police

 

According to a release on Dec. 13 from the College of Massage Therapists of Ontario, Rodrigues’ bail conditions include a restriction on his practice.

Police told Global News Peterborough on Tuesday that Rodrigues also operated his own registered massage therapist business in addition to working at the spa.

Police say since his initial charge, another victim has come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

On Dec. 12, the victim reported that during a massage appointment on Dec. 6 at the same spa, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted and assaulted the customer.

As a result of the investigation, on Monday Rodrigues attended the police station, where he was additionally charged with sexual assault and assault.

He was held in custody, appeared in court later Monday and was released from custody. He is scheduled to appear again in court on Jan. 9.

A court-ordered publication ban prevents the release of the identity of the business or the alleged victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

Gerard Rodrigues, a registered massage therapist in Peterborough, is accused of sexual assault and assault involving clients.
Gerard Rodrigues, a registered massage therapist in Peterborough, is accused of sexual assault and assault involving clients. Facebook

Police believe there are further victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 ext. 261 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

Story continues below advertisement
