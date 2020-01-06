Peterborough man charged with assaulting woman, security officers and police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing four assault charges related to multiple incidents on the weekend.

Around 4:25 a.m. Sunday, Peterborough Police Service received a call about a man who allegedly assaulted a known woman during an argument at a residence.

As a result of the investigation, Daniel Paul Manley, 45, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assault and fail to comply with a probation order.

Police say while Manley was in custody, they received information about two other alleged assaults involving security guards who prevented him from entering an Aylmer Street building around 11 p.m. on Saturday and 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

While in custody at the police station, Manley was additionally charged with two counts of assault.

Police say while being informed of the additional charges, Manley allegedly threw a beverage on the holding cell floor and later smashed a phone. He was further charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000.

Then while being transported to court, Manley allegedly assaulted an officer, police said.

As a result, Manley was also charged with assaulting a peace officer and failure to comply with a probation order.

He appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Sunday, was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear again in court in Peterborough on Monday, police said.

