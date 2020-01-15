Transportation Safety Board investigating after small plane crashes south of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating following the crash of a small plane in a field south of Edmonton.

Leduc RCMP say officers received a call on Monday about a mayday from an aircraft that was reported to have had “a hard impact landing.”

Officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. and found a small plane in a field near Range Road 272 and Township Road 500.

There was one person inside: a man who was the pilot.

No injuries were reported, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

The Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation.

The site of the crash was about 24 kilometres west of Leduc.

