Transportation Safety Board investigating after small plane crashes south of Edmonton

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating following the crash of a small plane in a field south of Edmonton.
Leduc RCMP say officers received a call on Monday about a mayday from an aircraft that was reported to have had “a hard impact landing.”
Officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. and found a small plane in a field near Range Road 272 and Township Road 500.
There was one person inside: a man who was the pilot.
No injuries were reported, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.
The Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation.
The site of the crash was about 24 kilometres west of Leduc.
