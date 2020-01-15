Menu

Canada

Transportation Safety Board investigating after small plane crashes south of Edmonton

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 2:21 pm
A plane was reported to have had a "hard impact landing" on Jan. 13, 2020 near Range Road 272 and Township Road 500. .
A plane was reported to have had a "hard impact landing" on Jan. 13, 2020 near Range Road 272 and Township Road 500. . Google Earth

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating following the crash of a small plane in a field south of Edmonton.

Leduc RCMP say officers received a call on Monday about a mayday from an aircraft that was reported to have had “a hard impact landing.”

Officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. and found a small plane in a field near Range Road 272 and Township Road 500.

READ MORE: Pilot and passenger escape Christmas Day plane crash without injury

There was one person inside: a man who was the pilot.

No injuries were reported, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

The Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation.

The site of the crash was about 24 kilometres west of Leduc.

