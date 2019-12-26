Pilot and passenger escape Christmas Day plane crash without injury

The occupants of a small plane have been found safe after the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on a farmer’s field in northwestern Alberta on Christmas Day.
Emergency crews were called to a report of a downed aircraft Wednesday evening near Bear Lake, after it had lost power shortly after taking off from the airport in Grande Prairie.
READ MORE: Pilot dies after small plane crash in central Alberta
The location of the single-engine Cessna 150 was initially unknown.
RCMP, fire departments and a search-and-rescue team were called out.
READ MORE: Pilot killed in northern Alberta air show plane crash
STARS air ambulance eventually spotted the undamaged plane in a field right along Bear Lake near the Grandview Hutterite Colony later in the evening.
The plane had two people on board, and they were located unharmed.
COMMENTS