Canada

Pilot and passenger escape Christmas Day plane crash without injury

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 26, 2019 6:01 pm
Updated December 26, 2019 6:16 pm
Two people survived a plane crash northwest of Grande Prairie, Dec. 25, 2019. .
Two people survived a plane crash northwest of Grande Prairie, Dec. 25, 2019. . Google Maps, Credit

The occupants of a small plane have been found safe after the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on a farmer’s field in northwestern Alberta on Christmas Day.

Emergency crews were called to a report of a downed aircraft Wednesday evening near Bear Lake, after it had lost power shortly after taking off from the airport in Grande Prairie.

The location of the single-engine Cessna 150 was initially unknown.

RCMP, fire departments and a search-and-rescue team were called out.

STARS air ambulance eventually spotted the undamaged plane in a field right along Bear Lake near the Grandview Hutterite Colony later in the evening.

Story continues below advertisement

The plane had two people on board, and they were located unharmed.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
