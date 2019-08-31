Pilot killed in northern Alberta air show plane crash

One person was killed in a plane crash during a northern Alberta air show on Saturday afternoon.

Slave Lake RCMP responded to a plane crash east of Smith, Alta., at around 12:30 p.m.

Police said two small planes were conducting acrobatic maneuvers for the Smith Fall Fair when one of the aircrafts disappeared.

The missing plane was located an hour later and the only person inside the aircraft was pronounced deceased at the scene, RCMP said.

Transport Canada was called to the scene and is involved in the investigation.

RCMP said the victim was a man in his 40s but his identity has not been released.

Slave Lake RCMP are asking anyone who was capturing video of the air show to contact their detachment or Crime Stoppers.

