2 injured in float plane crash near Bobcaygeon

Two people are recovering after a float plane crashed near Bobcaygeon on Friday evening.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Kawartha Lakes Road 24 near Scotch Line Road, police say.

According to police, the two individuals were able to get out of the plane by themselves.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP.