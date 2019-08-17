TSB investigating after plane crash seriously injures 2 men near Black Diamond, Alta.

Two men were injured after a plane crashed on a farm field southeast of Black Diamond, Alta., on Saturday.

Firefighters and EMS were first on scene after a Cessna 305 with two people aboard “collided with terrain” between 11:30 and 11:45 a.m., according to Chris Krepski with the Transportation Safety Board.

Turner Valley RCMP responded to the crash about four kilometres southeast of Black Diamond, adding that the prop plane had taken off from a rural landing strip close to the crash site and was heading to High River.

EMS said both men were taken to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary with serious injuries but were in stable and non-life-threatening condition. A 67-year-old man went via STARS Air Ambulance while a ground ambulance took the other man of unknown age, EMS and STARS confirmed.

The TSB was not deploying investigators to the scene but will continue to gather information.

It’s too early to know the cause, Krepski said, and the investigation continues.

Less than a month ago, a glider crash killed two people in the Black Diamond area.