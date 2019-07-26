2 killed in glider crash near Black Diamond, Alberta

Two people were killed in a glider crash in southern Alberta on Friday afternoon.

EMS said emergency crews were called to a gliding club near Black Diamond at 4:05 p.m.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third person in the tow plane was treated at the scene but not taken to hospital.

The only gliding club listed in the Black Diamond area is the Cu Nim Gliding Club located at the Cu Nim Airport.

RCMP told Global News that officers were on scene and would be holding the crash site until Transportation Safety Board investigators could arrive. They are expected to arrive on Saturday.

Cpl. Laurel Scott said RCMP officers were taking statements and speaking to witnesses. She said the medical examiner would also be involved in the investigation.

More to come…