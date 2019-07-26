4 dead after float plane crashes near small island north of Vancouver Island

Four people are dead after a float plane crashed near a small island north of Vancouver Island Friday.

The Transportation Safety Board said they are aware of the crash, which involved a Cessna 208 Caravan aircraft.

The plane went down just after 11 a.m. Pacific time off Addenbroke Island, which sits roughly 100 kilometres north of Port Hardy, according to the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre (JRCC) in Victoria.

The JRCC confirmed four people died, and five others were aboard the aircraft, which was heading to Calvert Island.

The condition of the survivors is unknown. Global News has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) for more information.

BCEHS confirmed on social media that multiple air and ground crews were sent to the scene just after 11:30 a.m.

At approx 11:40am #BCEHS was notified of a float plane crash near Addenbroke Island.

Multiple ground and air ambulance crews have been dispatched to Port Hardy, including two air ambulance jets, from Vancouver. BCEHS is now coordinating with the coastguard on incoming patients. — Emerg Health Services (@BC_EHS) July 26, 2019

Canadian Coast Guard vessels and a helicopter are on scene, along with a BC Ferries vessel, the Northern Sea Wolf.

Global News has reached out to BC Ferries and the closest RCMP detachment in Bella Bella for further comment.

