2 people taken to hospital after small plane crashes in Jasper area: RCMP

Two people were transported to hospital with undisclosed injuries after a small plane crashed near Jasper, Alta., on Sunday, according to police.

The RCMP said officers were notified of what happened at 2 p.m. A spokesperson said it’s believed the plane had just taken off when it crashed into a river near an airstrip. They added that the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has been called in to investigate what happened.

Cole Hamilton told Global News he saw the plane after it had crashed and that it appeared one of the people who had been in it was responsive while the other was unresponsive and not breathing.

RCMP said officers are holding the scene and confirmed a helicopter with STARS Air Ambulance was called to respond to the incident.

Highway 16 near Jasper East Park Gate was briefly closed as a result of the crash but has since reopened.

Global News has reached out to the TSB for more information.

