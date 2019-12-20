Menu

Canada

Memorial service to be held for Alberta pilot killed in B.C. island plane crash

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 3:01 pm
Updated December 20, 2019 3:03 pm
Alex Bahlsen, killed in a B.C. plane crash on Dec. 10, is being remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. .
Alex Bahlsen, killed in a B.C. plane crash on Dec. 10, is being remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. . Contributed

Friends and family of Alex Bahlsen are remembering the life of a man “taken too soon,” at a celebration of life in Nanton, Alta., on Friday.

Bahlsen was one of three people killed when the small plane he was piloting went down on B.C.’s Gabriola Island on Dec. 10.

Related News

He and his wife, who is also a pilot, had an air ranch in southern Alberta, and Bahlsen had strong ties to The Bomber Command Museum of Canada, where the service is being held.

The couple shared their time between Alberta and Mill Bay, B.C., the family said in a statement last week.

READ MORE: Family of pilot killed in B.C. plane crash remembering ‘loving husband, father and grandfather’

The family described Bahlsen as a “fun-loving, big-hearted, down to earth guy who loved people, animals, adventure and life,” who died “doing something he loved.”

Story continues below advertisement

“He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. We as a family are absolutely devastated,” the Dec. 13 statement read.

“We knew this day could come; however, Alex always had a way of making us feel like it never would.”

Tweet This

In the days following the crash, other people close to Bahlsen shared stories and memories of the life he lived and legacy he was leaving behind, including an animal rescue agency.

Albertan identified as victim in B.C. plane crash
Albertan identified as victim in B.C. plane crash

He not only flew some of these animals for us, he would foster for us,” Shelly Loree with Pilots N Paws Canada Animal Rescue said. “He really was worth his weight in gold.”

READ MORE: ‘Worth his weight in gold’: Pilot killed in Gabriola crash remembered for animal rescue work

Bahlsen was also remembered as an “amazing pilot, mentor and friend” by members of the Nanaimo Flying Club, which he was a part of.

“His love for flying was marked by his unwavering professionalism while in the air and on the ground.”

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that people donate to a memorial fund being set up in Bahlsen’s name “so others can share his passion for flying.”

