Memorial service to be held for Alberta pilot killed in B.C. island plane crash

Friends and family of Alex Bahlsen are remembering the life of a man “taken too soon,” at a celebration of life in Nanton, Alta., on Friday.

Bahlsen was one of three people killed when the small plane he was piloting went down on B.C.’s Gabriola Island on Dec. 10.

He and his wife, who is also a pilot, had an air ranch in southern Alberta, and Bahlsen had strong ties to The Bomber Command Museum of Canada, where the service is being held.

The couple shared their time between Alberta and Mill Bay, B.C., the family said in a statement last week.

The family described Bahlsen as a “fun-loving, big-hearted, down to earth guy who loved people, animals, adventure and life,” who died “doing something he loved.”

“He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. We as a family are absolutely devastated,” the Dec. 13 statement read.

“We knew this day could come; however, Alex always had a way of making us feel like it never would.” Tweet This

In the days following the crash, other people close to Bahlsen shared stories and memories of the life he lived and legacy he was leaving behind, including an animal rescue agency.

“He not only flew some of these animals for us, he would foster for us,” Shelly Loree with Pilots N Paws Canada Animal Rescue said. “He really was worth his weight in gold.”

Bahlsen was also remembered as an “amazing pilot, mentor and friend” by members of the Nanaimo Flying Club, which he was a part of.

“His love for flying was marked by his unwavering professionalism while in the air and on the ground.”

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that people donate to a memorial fund being set up in Bahlsen’s name “so others can share his passion for flying.”