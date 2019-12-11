Menu

Gabriola Island Plane Crash

‘A very highly-skilled pilot’: Victim identified in Gabriola Island, B.C. plane crash

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 5:33 pm
Updated December 11, 2019 5:37 pm
Friends have identified Alex Bahlsen as one of the victims of a plane crash on Gabriola Island on Dec. 10, 2019.
Friends have identified Alex Bahlsen as one of the victims of a plane crash on Gabriola Island on Dec. 10, 2019. Alex Bahlsen / Facebook

One of the victims of a fatal plane crash on B.C.’s Gabriola Island has been identified as a pilot and former flight instructor.

Colleagues and friends have identified one of the people aboard as Alex Bahlsen.

“He was incredible, very kind, very smart, and a very highly-skilled pilot,” Rasmus Rydstrøm-Poulsen told Global News.

It remains unclear if Bahlsen was the pilot.

The Bomber Command Museum of Canada said Bahlsen, who owned the AJ Flying Ranch about an hour south of Calgary, was a “good supporter” of its events and fundraisers,

Officials say the plane went down around 6:30 p.m. on the northwest tip of Gabriola Island, which is about 20 minutes by ferry from Vancouver Island.

Canadian Press
Canadian Press Canadian Press

The number of people on board remains unclear, but the BC Coroners Service has confirmed there multiple fatalities and no survivors.

The type of aircraft, destination and point of origin also remain unclear.

David Holme lives on Gabriola, and says he ran to help when he heard the plane go down.

“Probably within a minute of the crash I was at the crash site, looking for survivors,” said Holme.

Several residents described a plane that appeared to be flying low and reported feeling their houses shake when it went down.

Investigators with the Transportation Safety Board, the RCMP and the BC Coroners Service were on site Wednesday.

