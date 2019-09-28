Pilot dies after small plane crash in central Alberta

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a deadly plane crash that occurred in central Alberta on Friday.

The government agency said it deployed two investigators to the site of the crash on Saturday morning. The crash occurred about 45 kilometres east of Camrose, Alta., at about 4:45 p.m.

According to the TSB, a privately operated Piper PA-18 aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff. The pilot was the sole occupant of the aircraft and died of injuries they sustained in the crash.

The TSB did not provide details about the pilot’s identity.