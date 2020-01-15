UCP government launches online survey to get Albertans’ input on upcoming budget

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been less than three months since the United Conservative Party presented its first-ever provincial budget and now the government is asking Albertans to weigh in on the next budget that will be delivered this spring.

The provincial government has launched an online survey as part of its consultations for the coming fiscal plan.

“Leading up to Budget 2019, we heard from more than 4,000 people online and almost 35,000 people during our telephone town halls [and] Albertans demonstrated that they have incredible insight into the choices we must make together to create jobs, get out of debt and grow our economy,” Finance Minister Travis Toews said in a news release on Tuesday.

“As we continue on this path, I want to hear your thoughts. We made a good start in Budget 2019 and we need to keep that momentum going.”

READ MORE: Highlights from Alberta budget 2019

The government said it wants to hear people’s thoughts on “spending and saving priorities, as well as ideas for job creation and growing Alberta’s economy.”

Later this month, the UCP government will hold a pair of telephone town halls to gain further input to help guide its decisions.

Story continues below advertisement

Albertans can take part in the online survey until Feb. 7 by clicking here.

For more information on the UCP’s budget consultations, click here.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the UCP’s 2019 budget.