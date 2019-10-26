ABPoli October 26 2019 8:26pm 01:56 Post-secondary budget fallout Alberta universities and colleges are bracing themselves for the fallout of this week’s provincial budget. Some post-secondary institutions say the funding slash is “significant.” Julia Wong reports. Alta. universities, colleges say UCP funding cuts are ‘significant’, ‘a challenge’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6087772/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6087772/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?