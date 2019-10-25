Global News Morning Edmonton October 25 2019 8:50am 04:41 Alberta Budget 2019 impacts city funding Finance Minister Travis Toews reacts to Calgary’s and Edmonton’s mayors saying the Alberta government broke a promise with a decision in its budget. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6081229/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6081229/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?