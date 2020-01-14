RCMP seek suspect in east-central Alberta vehicle theft that saw shots fired

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are seeking a suspect in a vehicle theft north of Kitscoty, Alta., on Monday, during which they say the home the victim was in was shot at.

According to police, officers responded to the theft shortly after midnight.

“A victim was checking suspicious activity near a relative’s residence and went inside,” RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday. “While inside, a truck pulled into the driveway and a female suspect stole the victim’s SUV as it was still running in the driveway.

“The victim came out and a confrontation ensued.”

According to police, the victim went back into the home before two shots were fired from the truck, hitting the residence. No one was injured.

Police looked for the stolen SUV as well as the truck that first pulled onto the property before the SUV was stolen. The SUV was eventually found in Onion Lake, Sask., and the truck — which police said was previously reported stolen from Dewberry, Alta. — was found abandoned near Range Road 12, northeast of Kitscoty.

Police are seeking a female suspect who is five-foot-six-inches tall and has long black hair. They did not say if they were seeking a second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kitscoty RCMP detachment at 780-846-2870. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by contacting them online.

Kitscoty is located about 230 kilometres east of Edmonton.