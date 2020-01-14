Menu

Crime

Brampton lawyer charged after allegedly withholding more than $3M from clients

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2020 8:43 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

BRAMPTON, Ont. – A family lawyer practising in Brampton is facing a fraud charge after allegedly stealing more than $3 million from 13 clients.

Peel Regional Police say they began investigating after the Law Society of Ontario received multiple unrelated complaints about the accused.

Police allege the lawyer was withholding funds held in estate accounts and refusing to disperse them to clients after their loved ones had died.

Shawn Kelly Campbell, 63, is charged with one count of defrauding the public.

Police say they believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Crimepeel regional policeBrampton CrimeBrampton newsLaw Society of OntarioBrampton lawyer chargedShawn Kelly Campbell
