Rick Zamperin: Toronto Blue Jays turn back the clock with new uniforms

Christmas is in our review mirror but it appears the Toronto Blue Jays have come up with a gift for their fans.

The Jays sent their fanbase into a frenzy on Monday when they posted a video on their official Twitter and Instagram accounts that promotes the team’s annual Winter Fest fan event at Rogers Centre this coming weekend.

As Marvin Gaye’s hit song “Let’s Get It On” is playing, the video shows what appears to be an umpire sweeping away dirt in slow motion to reveal a blue home plate before it ends with the hashtag “New Blue.”

The Major League Baseball team is expected to reveal their new uniforms at Winter Fest on Saturday morning and if we put two and two together, it’s pretty obvious that Toronto’s famous powder blue uniforms are making a comeback.

The Jays wore their “powder blues” on the road from their inception in 1977 to 1988 and they also used them as a third, or alternate, uniform between 2008 and 2010.

Toronto’s road uniform has been a grey outfit since 1989, and they have also used a black jersey, a royal blue jersey and a red and white jersey over the last number of years.

The return to the powder blue uniforms is a nod to the past and I’m sure Blue Jays fans, especially those of a certain vintage, are excited about the change.

The first image of those uniforms that pops into my head is watching George Bell drop to his knees in left field after recording the final out to clinch Toronto’s first American League East pennant in 1985.

Maybe the return to the “powder blues” will help the Jays return to those winning ways.