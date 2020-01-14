More snow expected for B.C.’s South Coast Tuesday night

Send this page to someone via email

Tuesday is set to be another cold day in Metro Vancouver and elsewhere in British Columbia.

A special weather statement remains in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast and most of Vancouver Island.

The island is expected to bear the brunt of the first weather system with a second system moving in overnight that is expected to bring snow to Metro Vancouver.

1:48 Winter storm causes chaos across B.C. Winter storm causes chaos across B.C.

“Five to 10 centimetres will kick in mainly late Tuesday evening and overnight in Metro Vancouver, so we’ll wake up to snow that will likely ease during the early morning and then come back later in the day,” Global BC’s chief meteorologist Mark Madryga said.

1:53 Weather forces more BC Ferries cancellations Weather forces more BC Ferries cancellations

Snowfall warnings have been issued for Greater Victoria, The Malahat, Gulf Islands, Lake Cowichan, East Vancouver Island from Duncan to Nanaimo, and Port Renfrew on west Vancouver Island. About 10 to 15 centimetres of snowfall is expected by Wednesday morning.

Another weather system is set to hit the region Wednesday night, although a “fair degree of uncertainty exists regarding its impact upon the south coast,” according to Environment Canada.

TransLink and HandyDART buses are operating as usual Tuesday morning.

Two schools were closed in Abbotsford. Chilliwack schools remained open, but there will be no school buses because of icy roads.

Elsewhere in B.C., extreme cold warnings are in effect across the province, including 100 Mile, Atlin, B.C., Peace River, Bulkley Valley and the Lakes District, Cariboo, Cassiar Mountains, Chilcotin, Dease Lake, Elk Valley, Fort Nelson, Haines Road, Kinbasket, McGregor, Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park, North Columbia, Prince George, South Klondike Highway, Stuart-Nechako, Teslin, Watson Lake, Williston, Yellowhead and Yoho Park-Kootenay Park.