BC weather

More snow expected for B.C.’s South Coast Tuesday night

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 12:59 pm
Updated January 14, 2020 1:08 pm
Two incidents in Burnaby being highway one to a standstill
Icy roads and high volume lead to a terrible commute for many drivers this morning. A jackknifed semi in Burnaby was just the tip of the iceberg. Jennifer Palma has more.

Tuesday is set to be another cold day in Metro Vancouver and elsewhere in British Columbia.

A special weather statement remains in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast and most of Vancouver Island.

The island is expected to bear the brunt of the first weather system with a second system moving in overnight that is expected to bring snow to Metro Vancouver.

Winter storm causes chaos across B.C.
Winter storm causes chaos across B.C.

“Five to 10 centimetres will kick in mainly late Tuesday evening and overnight in Metro Vancouver, so we’ll wake up to snow that will likely ease during the early morning and then come back later in the day,” Global BC’s chief meteorologist Mark Madryga said.

Weather forces more BC Ferries cancellations
Weather forces more BC Ferries cancellations

Snowfall warnings have been issued for Greater Victoria, The Malahat, Gulf Islands, Lake Cowichan, East Vancouver Island from Duncan to Nanaimo, and Port Renfrew on west Vancouver Island. About 10 to 15 centimetres of snowfall is expected by Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver storm leads to traffic delays, school closures

Another weather system is set to hit the region Wednesday night, although a “fair degree of uncertainty exists regarding its impact upon the south coast,” according to Environment Canada.

TransLink and HandyDART buses are operating as usual Tuesday morning.

Two schools were closed in Abbotsford. Chilliwack schools remained open, but there will be no school buses because of icy roads.

Elsewhere in B.C., extreme cold warnings are in effect across the province, including 100 Mile, Atlin, B.C., Peace River, Bulkley Valley and the Lakes District, Cariboo, Cassiar Mountains, Chilcotin, Dease Lake, Elk Valley, Fort Nelson, Haines Road, Kinbasket, McGregor, Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park, North Columbia, Prince George, South Klondike Highway, Stuart-Nechako, Teslin, Watson Lake, Williston, Yellowhead and Yoho Park-Kootenay Park.

