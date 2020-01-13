Metro Vancouver storm leads to traffic delays, school closures

Send this page to someone via email

A deep freeze that hit Metro Vancouver overnight led to a messy morning commute on Monday.

Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga says an Arctic front raced through the Fraser Valley and reached Metro Vancouver Sunday night with about 5 to 10 centimetres of snow falling in some areas.

“Our temperatures will stay below freezing day and night in Metro Vancouver, at least through Wednesday, possibly Thursday; wind chills from -13 C to -20 C in the Lower Mainland over the next couple of days,” he said.

A jack-knifed semi has closed Highway 1 eastbound from 248 Street to 264 Street. This comes after the highway was shut down between Hope and Chilliwack for hours on Sunday due to several accidents.

WATCH: Metro Vancouver snow

The Coquihalla Highway is open despite being hammered by snow Sunday, leading to a number of closures due to accidents.

The deep freeze has led to slick roads. Last night numerous cars were abandoned on hills, a number of buses couldn’t make their routes, and there were closures on the Lions Gate and Port Mann bridges.

City crews have been ploughing and salting roads all night, but in some municipalities, they are concentrating on the major routes so side streets are not yet clear.

A number of schools were closed on Monday due to weather. Here is a full list of school closures.

TransLink has asked bus and SkyTrain passengers to build in extra time for their commutes.

0:56 Vehicles struggle to make it up streets, hills in Vancouver during winter storm Vehicles struggle to make it up streets, hills in Vancouver during winter storm

Service at BC Ferries is getting back to normal Monday after most sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island were cancelled on Sunday.

BC Hydro is reporting 4,400 customers without power on the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast this hour.

While Metro Vancouver grapples with snow weather, it’s brutally cold in the Interior.

“It looks like this cold snap in the B.C. interior will not be long lived, but it will be brutal for the next three days or so and then temperatures slowly modify later in the week,” Madryga said.

