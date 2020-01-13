Monday school closures due to the weather

School closures on Monday, January 13 due to the weather:
Fraser-Cascades School District
–all public schools
Chilliwack
–all public schools
–Sprott Shaw College
Abbotsford
-St. Jean Brebeuf Secondary
-St James Elementary
-University of the Fraser Valley -all campuses
Langley
–Credo Christian Elementary
Mission
–all public schools
–Ecole Deux-rives elementary school
Maple Ridge
–St. Patrick’s elementary
Port Coquiltam
–Archbishop Carney Secondary
–Our Lady of Assumption
Burnaby
–Holy Cross elementary
–Deer Lake elementary
West Vancouver
–all public schools
–St. Anthony’s Elementary
Coquitlam
–Our Lady of Fatima elementary
–Queen of all Saints elementary
–Greater Heights Learning Academy
Vancouver
–Notre Dame Secondary school
–Our Lady of Sorrows elementary school and pre-school
–St. Joseph’s Elementary
–St Jude Elementary
–St Francis Assisi elementary
–Corpus Christi elementary
–St Andrews elementary
–West Coast Christian school
–St. Mary’s elementary
North Vancouver
–Lions Gate Christian Academy
–Vancouver Waldorf School
Cowichan Valley
–all public schools are closed
