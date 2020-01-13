Monday school closures due to the weather

Send this page to someone via email

School closures on Monday, January 13 due to the weather:

Fraser-Cascades School District

–all public schools

Chilliwack

–all public schools

–Sprott Shaw College

Abbotsford

-St. Jean Brebeuf Secondary

-St James Elementary

-University of the Fraser Valley -all campuses

Langley

–Credo Christian Elementary

Mission

–all public schools

–Ecole Deux-rives elementary school

Maple Ridge

–St. Patrick’s elementary

Port Coquiltam

–Archbishop Carney Secondary

–Our Lady of Assumption

Burnaby

–Holy Cross elementary

–Deer Lake elementary

West Vancouver

–all public schools

–St. Anthony’s Elementary

Coquitlam

–Our Lady of Fatima elementary

–Queen of all Saints elementary

–Greater Heights Learning Academy

Vancouver

–Notre Dame Secondary school

–Our Lady of Sorrows elementary school and pre-school

–St. Joseph’s Elementary

–St Jude Elementary

–St Francis Assisi elementary

–Corpus Christi elementary

–St Andrews elementary

–West Coast Christian school

–St. Mary’s elementary

North Vancouver

–Lions Gate Christian Academy

–Vancouver Waldorf School

Cowichan Valley

–all public schools are closed

