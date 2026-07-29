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Weather

Hikers evacuated from West Coast Trail as Parks Canada says parts are impassable

By Amy Judd & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted July 29, 2026 10:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Hikers evacuating West Coast Trail after heavy rainfall'
Hikers evacuating West Coast Trail after heavy rainfall
Dozens of hikers are evacuating from Vancouver Island's West Coast trail after heavy rain hit the area. Parks Canada has issued a hazardous conditions warning saying the storm has made sections of the trail impassable. Kylie Stanton has the details.
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Hikers on Vancouver Island’s West Coast Trail needed to be pulled off the trail due to recent heavy rainfall.

Parks Canada has issued a warning saying sections of the trail are currently “impassable” and recommends not crossing creeks or rivers on foot at this time.

They also say the visitor safety team is responding to a significant number of evacuation requests on the 75-km hiking trail.

The owners of the Crab Shack, a floating restaurant at the midway point, say they haven’t seen conditions like this in years.

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“Not of this magnitude and not in July,” Carl Edgar said. “It feels like winter weather here and feels like October.”

He added that hikers were coming into their establishment drenched and cold.

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“Everyone that arrived at our place was soaking wet right through — sleeping bag, spare clothes, everything,” he said.

Parks Canada said that anyone with a reservation until Aug. 1 can get a full refund.

Click to play video: 'Meteorologist weighs in on the recent weather systems to hit Alberta'
Meteorologist weighs in on the recent weather systems to hit Alberta

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