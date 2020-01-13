Traffic snarled, ferry sailings affected by Tsawwassen crash that left 1 person seriously hurt

One person was seriously hurt and BC Ferries was forced to alter its schedule after a multi-vehicle crash on the causeway to the Tsawwassen terminal.
Delta police described the collision as a “three-vehicle head-on collision near Tsatsu Shores.”
The crash also resulted in a large amount of diesel spilling, which Delta Fire was tasked with cleaning up, police said.
The collision snarled traffic on the causeway for more than four hours, and prevented BC Ferries employees from reaching the terminal.
As a result, the company was forced to reschedule multiple sailings.
You can see an up-to-date list of sailing delays and cancellations here.
Vehicles were restricted to single-lane alternating traffic while collision investigators worked to determine the cause of the crash.
The route was fully reopened shortly before 3 p.m.
