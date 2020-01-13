Menu

Tsawwassen crash

Traffic snarled, ferry sailings affected by Tsawwassen crash that left 1 person seriously hurt

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 5:14 pm
Updated January 13, 2020 6:03 pm
One person was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 17 near the Tsawwassen ferry terminal.
Global News

One person was seriously hurt and BC Ferries was forced to alter its schedule after a multi-vehicle crash on the causeway to the Tsawwassen terminal.

Delta police described the collision as a “three-vehicle head-on collision near Tsatsu Shores.”

The crash also resulted in a large amount of diesel spilling, which Delta Fire was tasked with cleaning up, police said.

The collision snarled traffic on the causeway for more than four hours, and prevented BC Ferries employees from reaching the terminal.

As a result, the company was forced to reschedule multiple sailings.

You can see an up-to-date list of sailing delays and cancellations here.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver storm leads to traffic delays, school closures

Vehicles were restricted to single-lane alternating traffic while collision investigators worked to determine the cause of the crash.

The route was fully reopened shortly before 3 p.m.

