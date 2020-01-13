Traffic snarled, ferry sailings affected by Tsawwassen crash that left 1 person seriously hurt

Send this page to someone via email

One person was seriously hurt and BC Ferries was forced to alter its schedule after a multi-vehicle crash on the causeway to the Tsawwassen terminal.

Delta police described the collision as a “three-vehicle head-on collision near Tsatsu Shores.”

The crash also resulted in a large amount of diesel spilling, which Delta Fire was tasked with cleaning up, police said.

The collision snarled traffic on the causeway for more than four hours, and prevented BC Ferries employees from reaching the terminal.

Some are questioning why today's crash scene investigation near @BCFerries is taking a number of hours. Please keep in mind that a person was seriously injured in this collision, and investigators have only one chance to fully examine the collision scene, before releasing it. — Delta Police Traffic Unit (@DPDTraffic) January 13, 2020

As a result, the company was forced to reschedule multiple sailings.

Vehicles were restricted to single-lane alternating traffic while collision investigators worked to determine the cause of the crash.

The route was fully reopened shortly before 3 p.m.