Woman arrested after bomb threat at Kitchener hospital

A woman was arrested after allegedly claiming she had a bomb at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener on Monday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

“On Monday evening, at approximately 6:30 p.m., we were called to Grand River Hospital in regards to someone claiming that they were in possession of the bomb in the hospital emergency department,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno said.

Police told Global News that the woman was allegedly demanding narcotics from the hospital.

“We did arrive on scene, conducted an investigation and as a result determined that there was no explosive device,” Greeno said.

She says that after an investigation, a 57-year-old Kitchener woman was arrested. She is facing charges of uttering threats and attempted robbery.

There was no explosive device found nor any injuries reported as a result of the incident.