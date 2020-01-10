Man allegedly followed young girl in Kitchener day after meeting her: police

Send this page to someone via email

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly followed by an older man on her way home from school in Kitchener earlier this week, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say that on Tuesday at around 3:25 p.m., the man was at a bus stop near Weber Street East and Ottawa Street when he started a brief conversation with the girl.

The following day at around the same time, the girl was walking home when the man began to follow her at around the same location until she approached a parent.

The parent is said to have seen both interactions.

The man is described as being in his 50s or 60s and around five feet nine inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black jacket with a grey stripe across the chest and had a scarf covering his face.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.