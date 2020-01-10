Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man allegedly followed young girl in Kitchener day after meeting her: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 12:12 pm
Police say the man was at a bus stop near Weber Street East and Ottawa Street when he started a brief conversation with the girl.
Police say the man was at a bus stop near Weber Street East and Ottawa Street when he started a brief conversation with the girl. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly followed by an older man on her way home from school in Kitchener earlier this week, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say that on Tuesday at around 3:25 p.m., the man was at a bus stop near Weber Street East and Ottawa Street when he started a brief conversation with the girl.

READ MORE: Police issue warning after rash of high-end jacket thefts in Waterloo Region

The following day at around the same time, the girl was walking home when the man began to follow her at around the same location until she approached a parent.

The parent is said to have seen both interactions.

READ MORE: Kitchener man arrested after attempting to flee RIDE check, police say

The man is described as being in his 50s or 60s and around five feet nine inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black jacket with a grey stripe across the chest and had a scarf covering his face.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeKitchener Crimeottawa street kitchenerKitchener stalkerKitchener prowlerMan followed young girl kitchenerWeber Street East Kitchener
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.