Kitchener man arrested after attempting to flee RIDE check: police

A 26-year-old Kitchener man allegedly attempted to avoid a RIDE checkpoint over the weekend but was spotted by officers and tracked down, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Police say they were conducting a spot check on Victoria Street near Patricia Avenue in Kitchener at around 10:40 p.m. when the incident occurred.
They say officers from the traffic unit watched the man allegedly make a three-point turn to avoid the spot check.
They followed the man, pulling him over and before giving him a breathalyzer test.
They say the man blew a warning for the third time in as many years, resulting in a 30-day suspension.
The man is also facing a careless driving charge for attempting to avoid the spot check.
