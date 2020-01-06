Menu

Crime

Kitchener man arrested after attempting to flee RIDE check: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 4:38 pm
A 26-year-old Kitchener man attempted to avoid a RIDE spot check over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
@WRPS_Traffic / Twitter

A 26-year-old Kitchener man allegedly attempted to avoid a RIDE checkpoint over the weekend but was spotted by officers and tracked down, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say they were conducting a spot check on Victoria Street near Patricia Avenue in Kitchener at around 10:40 p.m. when the incident occurred.

They say officers from the traffic unit watched the man allegedly make a three-point turn to avoid the spot check.

They followed the man, pulling him over and before giving him a breathalyzer test.

They say the man blew a warning for the third time in as many years, resulting in a 30-day suspension.

The man is also facing a careless driving charge for attempting to avoid the spot check.

