Kitchener man arrested after attempting to flee RIDE check: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old Kitchener man allegedly attempted to avoid a RIDE checkpoint over the weekend but was spotted by officers and tracked down, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say they were conducting a spot check on Victoria Street near Patricia Avenue in Kitchener at around 10:40 p.m. when the incident occurred.

READ MORE: Man robbed by 3 men while sitting in his SUV in a Kitchener parking lot: police

They say officers from the traffic unit watched the man allegedly make a three-point turn to avoid the spot check.

They followed the man, pulling him over and before giving him a breathalyzer test.

READ MORE: Kitchener pair arrested in connection to Boxing Day break-in: police

They say the man blew a warning for the third time in as many years, resulting in a 30-day suspension.

Story continues below advertisement

The man is also facing a careless driving charge for attempting to avoid the spot check.

A 26 year old Kitchener male narrowly escaped more serious consequences after fleeing from a RIDE spot check. The driver blew in the warn range generating his 3rd suspension in as many years. He was charged with Careless Driving and a 30 day licence suspension. @WRPSToday pic.twitter.com/PppkusGZQd — WRPS Traffic Unit (@WRPS_Traffic) January 5, 2020