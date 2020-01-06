Menu

Crime

Man robbed by 3 men while sitting in his SUV in a Kitchener parking lot: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 10:33 am
Updated January 6, 2020 10:38 am
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a reported armed robbery on Sunday morning.
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a reported armed robbery on Sunday morning. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

A man was allegedly robbed by three armed men while sitting in his SUV in a Kitchener parking lot early Sunday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the incident occurred in a parking lot near Commonwealth Crescent at around 12:40 a.m.

READ MORE: Kitchener pair arrested in connection to Boxing Day break-in — police

According to police, three men allegedly approached the SUV, including one who was armed with a gun and another who had a knife. The suspects reportedly demanded the man get out of his car before they made off in the vehicle with his belongings.

Police say officers recovered the vehicle nearby a short time later but that the suspects were nowhere to be seen.

READ MORE: 19 vehicles stolen while warming up in Waterloo Region since November — police

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-84777.

