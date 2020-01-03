Kitchener pair arrested in connection to Boxing Day break-in: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman from Kitchener have been arrested in connection with a daytime break-in in Wilmot Township on Boxing Day, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say several items were stolen from the rural property, including a 2014 Polaris 6X6 ATV.

Police say officers searched a home on Chandler Drive on Friday and recovered the stolen ATV as well as two sport bikes, which are also believed to be stolen.

They say they seized several other items including suspected crystal methamphetamine.

A 40-year-old man is facing several charges, including possession of stolen property, trafficking in stolen property as well as drug-related charges.

A 22-year-old woman is also facing drug-related charges and had an outstanding warrant.