Police issue warning after rash of high end jacket thefts in Waterloo Region

A recent rash of thefts involving high-end Canada Goose or Moose Knuckle jackets has caused Waterloo Regional Police to issue a warning to area residents.

There have been seven thefts in the region since November with the most recent incident involving a violent robbery.

“A majority of the instances did occur within restaurants or cafe surroundings where the victims left their chair for a brief moment in time and the suspects took that moment of opportunity to take their jacket,” Const. Ashley Dietrich said.

In late December, police say a man was assaulted for his jacket near Phillip Street in Waterloo.

“That victim was walking alone at the time,” Dietrich explained. “The suspects assaulted him and demanded that he surrender his jacket and personal belongings.”

She said the jackets have a value of between $500 and $1,000.

Police are uncertain whether any of the thefts are related.

“Anytime that we have instances such as these, we do take a look at similar fact evidence to determine if any similar individuals are involved and link them to any other instances that have occurred,” Dietrich said.

With a large number of thefts having taken place at restaurants, Dietrich suggested to not “leave any high-end personal belongings unattended.

“When possible, walk with a friend and on well-lit paths and busy streets, and to be aware of your surroundings,” she suggested.

Police are also stressing the importance of letting them know about any crime and suspicious activity.

“The biggest thing that we would like to also remind the public is to report crime,” Dietrich said. “Whether you’re noticing any suspicious activity or individuals in your neighbourhoods. But certainly, if you are a victim of a robbery or a theft to call police immediately.

“Reporting that crime and providing relevant information allows our investigators to make potential linkages, identify suspects and solve crime.”