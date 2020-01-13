Police investigating after woman in wheelchair hit by transport truck in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Waterloo Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate after a woman in a wheelchair was struck by transport truck in an alleged hit-and-run in Kitchener on Friday.

Police say the woman was crossing at a crosswalk near Gateway Park and Sportsworld drives at around 2:35 p.m. Jan. 10 when the incident occurred.

READ MORE: Man allegedly followed young girl in Kitchener day after meeting her: police

They did not provide further details about the truck.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

2:07 Family of teen killed in Brampton hit-and-run looks for answers Family of teen killed in Brampton hit-and-run looks for answers

Story continues below advertisement