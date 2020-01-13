Mississauga man accused of trying to bring $25M worth of suspected meth across border

Send this page to someone via email

A Mississauga man is facing drug-related charges after allegedly trying to bring $25.5-million worth of suspected methamphetamine across the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.

In a statement released by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) on Monday, officials said a commercial truck came into Canada on Dec. 24 and was flagged for a secondary examination.

The statement said CBSA officers found nine containers filled with what is believed to be meth, weighing approximately 200 kilograms.

“This seizure constitutes the largest methamphetamine seizure, on record, for the CBSA within the past seven years,” officials said.

CBSA and RCMP officers subsequently arrested the suspect and seized the evidence.

Mohamed Ahmed Abdirahman was charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He was scheduled to appear in a Windsor court on Feb. 3.