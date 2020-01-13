Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Mississauga man accused of trying to bring $25M worth of suspected meth across border

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 4:49 pm
CBSA released a photo of some of the meth that was seized.
CBSA released a photo of some of the meth that was seized. Canada Border Services Agency

A Mississauga man is facing drug-related charges after allegedly trying to bring $25.5-million worth of suspected methamphetamine across the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.

In a statement released by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) on Monday, officials said a commercial truck came into Canada on Dec. 24 and was flagged for a secondary examination.

The statement said CBSA officers found nine containers filled with what is believed to be meth, weighing approximately 200 kilograms.

READ MORE: 30 bricks of suspected cocaine seized at Ambassador Bridge in Windsor: RCMP

“This seizure constitutes the largest methamphetamine seizure, on record, for the CBSA within the past seven years,” officials said.

CBSA and RCMP officers subsequently arrested the suspect and seized the evidence.

Mohamed Ahmed Abdirahman was charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

He was scheduled to appear in a Windsor court on Feb. 3.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeMethCBSACanada Border Services AgencyMethamphetamineAmbassador BridgeAmbassador bridge methMeth seizure CBSAMethamphetamine CBSA
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.