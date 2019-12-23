30 bricks of suspected cocaine seized at Ambassador Bridge in Windsor: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Brampton man has been arrested after police say 40 kilograms of suspected narcotics were seized at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry in Windsor.

According to the RCMP, a lone man driving a tractor trailer arrived at Ambassador Bridge Commercial Operations in Windsor, Ont., and was referred for a secondary inspection on Dec. 15.

The examination resulted in border service officers discovering 30 packages of suspected cocaine weighing around 40 kilograms, police say.

RCMP have charged a 44-year-old Brampton man with importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused is in custody and awaiting a bail hearing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the RCMP, the Canada Border Services Agency, Southern Ontario Region, has intercepted and seized over 395 kilograms of suspected cocaine in 2019 thus far.