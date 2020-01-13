City of Ottawa opens day camp registration ahead of next 1-day teachers’ strike

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Ottawa says it will once again offer day camps for children affected by anticipated one-day school closures this coming Wednesday.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) announced last week that high school teachers and education workers in more than a dozen school boards are set to walk off the job on Jan. 15, unless the Ontario government takes class size increases off the negotiating table.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) is among the 16 school boards that would be affected by the scheduled job action on Wednesday.

If a strike happens, all OCDSB elementary and secondary schools will close their doors on Wednesday, the school board says. The OSSTF represents staff who work in both Ottawa’s elementary and high schools.

The one-day strike would also affect a number of Ottawa-area schools with the Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario and the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est.

Wednesday would mark the second strike in six weeks affecting all OCDSB schools. They closed once before for a one-day, province-wide walkout in early December.

The public high school teachers’ union has been organizing rotating one-day strikes since.

The day camp programs offered by the City of Ottawa are for children between 4 and 12 years old and will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 15.

The municipality says parents can register their children for the camps online or in person at City of Ottawa recreation facilities and client service centres. A family PIN and client barcode are required for registration, the city says.

The camps cost of $40 per day and will be offered at the following locations, according to the city:

English day camps:

Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans

St-Laurent Complex

Hintonburg Community Centre

Greenboro Community Centre

Rideauview Community Centre

Walter Baker Sports Centre

Richcraft Recreation Complex – Kanata

CARDELREC Recreation Complex (Goulbourn)

Kanata Recreation Complex

Sawmill Creek Community Centre

Greely Community Centre

Manotick Community Centre

French day camps:

Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans

St-Laurent Complex

Sandy Hill Community Centre

The city says child care before and after the day camps will be available at an additional cost, from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at these facilities:

Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans

St-Laurent Complex

Greenboro Community Centre

—With a file from The Canadian Press