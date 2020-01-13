Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

City of Ottawa opens day camp registration ahead of next 1-day teachers’ strike

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 2:46 pm
A sign is seen inside a secondary school classroom window as teachers walk the picket line outside in Toronto on December 4, 2019.
A sign is seen inside a secondary school classroom window as teachers walk the picket line outside in Toronto on December 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

The City of Ottawa says it will once again offer day camps for children affected by anticipated one-day school closures this coming Wednesday.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) announced last week that high school teachers and education workers in more than a dozen school boards are set to walk off the job on Jan. 15, unless the Ontario government takes class size increases off the negotiating table.

READ MORE: Ontario high school teachers, education workers at 16 boards to hold another 1-day strike

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) is among the 16 school boards that would be affected by the scheduled job action on Wednesday.

If a strike happens, all OCDSB elementary and secondary schools will close their doors on Wednesday, the school board says. The OSSTF represents staff who work in both Ottawa’s elementary and high schools.

Story continues below advertisement
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce on EQAO testing in real jeopardy of being cancelled
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce on EQAO testing in real jeopardy of being cancelled

The one-day strike would also affect a number of Ottawa-area schools with the Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario and the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est.

Wednesday would mark the second strike in six weeks affecting all OCDSB schools. They closed once before for a one-day, province-wide walkout in early December.

The public high school teachers’ union has been organizing rotating one-day strikes since.

Rotating teacher strikes close down several Ontario schools on Wednesday
Rotating teacher strikes close down several Ontario schools on Wednesday

The day camp programs offered by the City of Ottawa are for children between 4 and 12 years old and will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 15.

The municipality says parents can register their children for the camps online or in person at City of Ottawa recreation facilities and client service centres.  A family PIN and client barcode are required for registration, the city says.

READ MORE: City of Ottawa confirms responsibility to compensate Westboro bus crash victims

The camps cost of $40 per day and will be offered at the following locations, according to the city:

English day camps:

  • Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans
  • St-Laurent Complex
  • Hintonburg Community Centre
  • Greenboro Community Centre
  • Rideauview Community Centre
  • Walter Baker Sports Centre
  • Richcraft Recreation Complex – Kanata
  • CARDELREC Recreation Complex (Goulbourn)
  • Kanata Recreation Complex
  • Sawmill Creek Community Centre
  • Greely Community Centre
  • Manotick Community Centre
Story continues below advertisement

French day camps:

  • Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans
  • St-Laurent Complex
  • Sandy Hill Community Centre

The city says child care before and after the day camps will be available at an additional cost, from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at these facilities:

  • Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex – Orléans
  • St-Laurent Complex
  • Greenboro Community Centre

—With a file from The Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario governmentOttawa newsCity of OttawaosstfOttawa-Carleton District School BoardOCDSBOttawa schoolsCity of Ottawa day campsConseil des Écoles Publiques de L’Est de l’OntarioConseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Estrotating one-day strikesrotating school strikes
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.