Ontario high school teachers, education workers at 16 boards to hold another 1-day strike

The union representing high school teachers in Ontario says it is planning a one-day strike Wednesday at 16 boards across the province if it does not reach an agreement with the province ahead of time.

It is the latest in a series of rotating strikes the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation has engaged in amid contentious contract talks since early December.

OSSTF members are scheduled to strike within the following school boards as of midnight on Wednesday:

Keewatin-Patricia District School Board

District School Board Ontario North East

Moose Factory Island District Area School Board

James Bay Lowlands Secondary School Board

Rainbow District School Board

Bluewater District School Board

Upper Grand District School Board

Wellington Catholic District School Board

Durham District School Board

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board

Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

Upper Canada District School Board

Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Grandes Rivières

Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l’Est ontarien

Provincial Schools Authority

President Harvey Bischof says he’ll call off the job action if the government takes class size increases off the table.

Teachers were angered when the province announced in March that average secondary school class sizes would jump from 22 to 28, and though the government has since scaled back those increases to an average of 25 students per class, Bischof says that’s not good enough.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said such strikes hurt students and has framed compensation as the sticking point in negotiations.