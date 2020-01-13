Menu

Crime

Lindsay man arrested after allegedly shoplifting items from businesses

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 1:39 pm
Police lights
City of Kawartha Lakes police have charged a 39-year-old Lindsay man with theft following an incident over the weekend. Global News

A Lindsay man is facing theft charges following an incident at a local business on Sunday.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says a man entered a store on Kent Street West and allegedly placed several pieces of merchandise in a bag he was carrying before leaving the business without paying for the items.

His departure set off anti-theft sensors as he walked past the checkout area, police said.

READ MORE: Lindsay man arrested after allegedly shoplifting 2 televisions from the same store — police

About an hour later, the suspect allegedly returned to the store and was recognized by an employee who called police.

The suspect was arrested, and police say officers determined he was in possession of merchandise reported stolen from another Lindsay-area store.

Jody Hallett, 39, of Lindsay, was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with the conditions of his probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Monday.

Earlier this month, Hallett was arrested after allegedly shoplifting two televisions from the same store.

